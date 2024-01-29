News you can trust since 1931
BREAKING

Michael Starring Ben at The Deco

Michael Starring Ben April 27 @ 7:30 pm - 10:00 pmBook your tickets at www.theoldsavoy.co.uk or Call The Box Office 01604 491005
By Andie JackmanContributor
Published 29th Jan 2024, 15:15 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Take a journey back in time to remember Michael Jackson – the man, the music and the magic.

MichaelⓇ Starring Ben is a hit theatre production starring the UK’s ultimate Michael Jackson tribute star, Ben Bowman. Not only does he look and sound like the King of Pop, but he’s honed his routine so carefully that audiences truly believe they are watching Michael Jackson himself.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The show features a live band, dazzling costumes and the performer’s iconic dance routines. It also showcases the greatest hits of Michael Jackson and also of The Jackson 5 including Beat It, Billie Jean, Thriller and Man in the Mirror.