Meet author and real-life spy at free library event
This special event, on April 11 from 2-4pm, offers a unique opportunity to hear firsthand from Lindsay, a former British Military Intelligence officer, as he delves into the real-life experiences that inspired his novel.
Drawing on a 30-year career in the British Army and Intelligence Corps, Lindsay shares an unfiltered look into the shadowy world of Military Intelligence—an area often overlooked in favour of its more famous cousins, MI5 and MI6.
Private follows the journey of Jon Comyn, a soldier who joins the Intelligence Corps in search of meaning and challenge, only to find a world more Harry Palmer than James Bond. Through Comyn’s eyes, readers are given a rare glimpse into the day-to-day realities of military spying: unpredictable, complex, and far from the Hollywood spotlight.
Attendees will get the chance to meet Lindsay, hear his fascinating stories from life undercover, and pick up a signed copy of A Pansy Resting on its Laurels: Private.
The event is free to attend and no booking is required — perfect for fans of spy fiction, military history, or anyone who enjoys a well-told tale with a dose of gritty realism.
Don’t miss your chance to hear from a real-life spy-turned-author and uncover the stories behind the fiction.