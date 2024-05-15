May the Games Begin This Half-Term at Boost Northampton

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Families can start the ultimate summer of sport early and benefit from big-time savings, this half term at Boost Northampton

This May half-term, from the 27th to the 31st of May, families are invited to visit Boost Northampton to play, jump, dance and join in with the big-time fun.

Home to 50 interconnected trampolines, foam pits, a battle beam, a high dive, as well as a soft play area for toddlers, sky-high fun is guaranteed at Boost Northampton, even while the weather is still so unpredictable.

Guests can get more Activeplay for less this half-term with the Winners’ Pass, which grants the holder one hour of free jumping every weekday of the half-term holidays, for just £21.00pp.

Boost Northampton

Boost Northampton is jumping into the ultimate summer of sport early, by hosting challenges and contests throughout the half-term, to build anticipation ahead of the upcoming sporty season.

Eager jumpers should put their game faces on and get ready for relay races, evasion games and individual, confidence-yielding challenges. Lucky players are in with the chance of winning amazing prizes including a free birthday party or a three-month bounce pass. With the Winners’ Pass, jumpers can get rewarded for participation throughout the whole week!