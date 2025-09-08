Matty and Will run the Northampton Half Marathon for Teddy
We are beyond grateful that they’ve joined Team Teddy, standing alongside us in such a meaningful way. To everyone who has donated so far – thank you from the bottom of our hearts. Your kindness and generosity give Teddy more chances, more comfort, and more hope.
To everyone who has donated so far – thank you from the bottom of our hearts. Your kindness and generosity give Teddy more chances, more comfort, and more hope.
The truth is, we never wanted to be in the position of having to fundraise. But it became a reality we couldn’t avoid. Every year, without fail, Teddy’s nanny organises the TeddySteps Christmas fetes and other events throughout the year – because without them, Teddy’s health would deteriorate so much faster. As a parent, carrying that weight is terrifying… and for a grandparent, it’s unimaginable.
That’s why it means the world to us that Matty and Will have chosen to take this on for Teddy. Their strength and determination lift some of that heavy burden, and their fundraising gives us hope that we can keep giving Teddy the care he needs.
Please, if you can, help by donating or sharing their fundraiser. Every pound and every share makes a real difference. Together, we can help them reach their goal.
https://www.justgiving.com/page/mathew-wright-2?utm_medium=FR&utm_source=CL
With love,
Team Teddy x
#teamteddy #teddysteps #northamptonhalfmarathon #hie #hiewarrior #hopeforhie #heardofhie #epilepsy #epilepsywarrior #epilepsyawareness #RAREEpilepsy #cerebralpalsy #dystonia #mutantgene #gabra1mutation #ourlittlexman #ourlittlemiracle #just4children #tubielife #alifeinterrupted