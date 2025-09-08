With just days to go until the Northampton Half Marathon! Matty and Will have been training so hard – not only for the challenge of running the Half Marathon, but because they’ve chosen to do it for Teddy.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We are beyond grateful that they’ve joined Team Teddy, standing alongside us in such a meaningful way. To everyone who has donated so far – thank you from the bottom of our hearts. Your kindness and generosity give Teddy more chances, more comfort, and more hope.

To everyone who has donated so far – thank you from the bottom of our hearts. Your kindness and generosity give Teddy more chances, more comfort, and more hope.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The truth is, we never wanted to be in the position of having to fundraise. But it became a reality we couldn’t avoid. Every year, without fail, Teddy’s nanny organises the TeddySteps Christmas fetes and other events throughout the year – because without them, Teddy’s health would deteriorate so much faster. As a parent, carrying that weight is terrifying… and for a grandparent, it’s unimaginable.

Matty Wright & Will Knight who both work for Northampton General Hospital.

That’s why it means the world to us that Matty and Will have chosen to take this on for Teddy. Their strength and determination lift some of that heavy burden, and their fundraising gives us hope that we can keep giving Teddy the care he needs.

Please, if you can, help by donating or sharing their fundraiser. Every pound and every share makes a real difference. Together, we can help them reach their goal.

https://www.justgiving.com/page/mathew-wright-2?utm_medium=FR&utm_source=CL

With love,

Www.Teddysteps.co.uk

Team Teddy x

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

#teamteddy #teddysteps #northamptonhalfmarathon #hie #hiewarrior #hopeforhie #heardofhie #epilepsy #epilepsywarrior #epilepsyawareness #RAREEpilepsy #cerebralpalsy #dystonia #mutantgene #gabra1mutation #ourlittlexman #ourlittlemiracle #just4children #tubielife #alifeinterrupted