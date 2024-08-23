Lullaby Of Broadway at The Old Savoy

By Andie Jackman
Contributor
Published 23rd Aug 2024, 15:49 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Thursday 19 September 2024 -12:30 pm - ends at 2:02 pmCINEMAShowing Lullaby Of Broadway (1951) Directed by David Butler, Starring Doris Day and Gene NelsonRunning time 1 hour 32minutes

A showgirl returns to her New York home to visit her alcoholic mother, where she catches the eye of a Broadway producer...

Packed lunch available for pre order! For you to enjoy before or during the film!

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A lovely lunch of sandwiches, crisps, fruit, a scone and bottle of water.

Lullaby of BroadwayLullaby of Broadway
Lullaby of Broadway

Book tickets now www.theoldsavoy.co.uk. Please select Standard Seat £5.99 or Cinema with Lunch £11.99 as your ticket type, or give our box office a call on 01604 491005 Monday - Friday 10am - 4pm or Saturday 10am - 2pm.

Related topics:David ButlerNew YorkSeat

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.