Local musician Anti!i changes gear with new photography & poetry exhibition

Liminal 1 - Anti!i

Local Musician Anti!i known for her genre bending, dark and emotional music has spent a year away from the spotlight re-evaluating her approach to art and how she spreads her message.

On Saturday the 15th of March Anti!i's exhibition, Liminal, will open at PHOTOMAFIA between 3pm - 8pm. Using ideas of Liminal space within photography to document the emotional and philosophical changes she had been experiencing for the last year.

The photographs that make up the series, depict a young persons feeling of overwhelm and confusion toward a world they once thought they'd figured out, earlier images depict dark, eerie spaces filled with a sense of dread as the later images in the series have a more hopeful feeling that look towards the future while still retaining the qualities that mae the former feel unique, this reflects Anti!i and hints towards the artists current trajectory and perception of herself.

For many a big question will be about Anti!i's stance on making music, she is hopeful that new music is on the horizon and for her the exhibition symbolises closure on this part of life, giving her the strength and determination to return to music with a brand new and more developed perpective.