My last Alzheimer's fundraiser.

I lost both dad and then mum along with my beloved cousin Kay to this truly heartbreaking disease, I have decided to cycle the King Alfred way (220 miles off road around Wessex) to hopefully raise much needed funds and, as importantly, to raise awareness of this condition that devastates families again and again.

Please give what you can spare, every little bit counts and is appreciated.

My just giving page is below:

https://www.justgiving.com/page/darrion-brown-2