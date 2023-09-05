Hidden Treasure in Higham Ferrers
Art and jewellery exhibition at Chichele College on the 16th and 17th September 2023, 10am-4pm.
Watch more videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
An exhibition of art, photography and jewellery is being held at Chichele College, College Street, Higham Ferrers NN10 8DZ on Saturday and Sunday the 16th and 17th September 2023, 10am - 4pm. Chichele College is a 15th century hall just off the market square. It has an enclosed medieval garden, the college, garden and exhibition are all free to enter.