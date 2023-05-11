Heritage Double Decker Bus offers free rides around the seven venues for community festival in Northampton

On Saturday 20 May 2023 between 10am-6pm the second annual Eastfield/Headlands Community Festival will take place. We are so excited that the new Mayor Stephen Hibbert will be visiting us as one of his first official engagements.

There is something for everyone across nine different venues within the area as the community comes together to have fun, relax and celebrate our strong sense of belonging and togetherness. All the venues can be freely accessed by foot or use the Northampton Heritage Double Decker for free which has a route around the venues.

The venues are:-

Eight Venues - One Community

Abington Community Centre – 12pm-3pmAbington Library – 10am-4pmBroadmead Community Church – 1pm-4pmFriends of Eastfield Park – 10:30am-12:30pmKarmana – Broadmead Ave Shops 2pm-4:30pmSamuel’s Nursery – 1pm-4pmShop Zero at Headlands URC – 11am-2pmSt. Albans Church – 10am-4pm

You can enjoy amongst other things.

• Indoor sports• Refreshments at many venues• Craft activities• Music acts• Community Dog Walk• Stalls• Planting• Visit the nursery with your young child• Learn to knit or crochet.• Submit a cake for the community bake-off.• Inflatables/Sumo Suits/Games• Open Air Concert on the lawn of St. Alban’s Church at 5 pm with local artists and school choirs

For more details on when each venue is open and what each venue is hosting please check out the website www.broadmead.org.uk/community-festival

