Hello Dolly Thursday 18th July 12.30pm 2024
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
CINEMA SCREENINGShowing Hello Dolly (1969) Directed by Gene Kelly, Starring Barbara StreisandRunning time 2 Hours 26 Minutes
CINEMA SCREENINGShowing Hello Dolly (1969) Directed by Gene Kelly, Starring Barbara StreisandRunning time 2 Hours 26 Minutes
Matchmaker Dolly Levi travels to Yonkers to find a partner for “half-a-millionaire” Horace Vandergelder, convincing his niece, his niece’s intended, and his two clerks to travel to New York City along the way
Packed lunch available for pre order! For you to enjoy before or during the film!A lovely lunch of sandwiches, crisps, fruit, a scone and bottle of water.
Please select Cinema with Lunch as your ticket type, or give our box office a call on 01604 491005.
Standard ticket £5.99Ticket with Lunch £11.99