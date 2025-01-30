Harrington Village Snowdrop Walk

Use the 'Submit a Story' link to tell us your news.

Visit the North Northamptonshire Village of Harrington for their annual Snowdrop walk on Sunday 16th February. Starting at the Village Hall at 12.00.

Stroll through the village taking in the secret garden and the Norman church admiring the drifts of Snowdrops and Aconites on the way. Pass by the thatched Tollemache Arms, voted great British pub of the year in 2024. Explore the Falls field and Fishponds once part of a medieval Manor House which are now a listed historical site.

Visit the botanical gardens of the local distillery and finsh with a hot drink and a slice of homemade cake back at the hall. A perfect afternoon.