Handbag Heaven Club Night at The Savoy

Saturday 5 April 2025 7:30 pm - ends at 12:00 am Live on Stage

It's a night of Old Skool disco! Where do people who used to tear up the dancefloors in the 60s/ 70s/ 80s or even 90s go to now if they want to dance? To a Handbag Heaven Club Night at The Old Savoy!

A riot of memories, camp fun and iconic tunes hosted by Radio Northampton's Bernie Keith, it's a return to the dance floors we grew up with.

Four hours of non-stop dancing at The Deco - Handbag Heaven Club Nights will be the place to bring it all back!

Get your tickets now. Doors 7pm fun starts 7.30pm

Tickets £12 per person

Book tickets now www.theoldsavoy.co.uk or Call The Box Office 01604 491005 Monday to Friday 10am - 4pm or Saturday 10am - 2pm

