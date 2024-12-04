Handbag Heaven Club Night at The Old Savoy
It's a night of Old Skool disco! Where do people who used to tear up the dancefloors in the 60s/ 70s/ 80s or even 90s go to now if they want to dance? To a Handbag Heaven Club Night at The Old Savoy!
A riot of memories, camp fun and iconic tunes hosted by Radio Northampton's Bernie Keith, it's a return to the dance floors we grew up with.
Four hours of non-stop dancing at The Deco - Handbag Heaven Club Nights will be the place to bring it all back!
Get your tickets now. Doors 7pm fun starts 7.30pm
Tickets £12 per person
Book tickets now www.theoldsavoy.co.uk or Call The Box Office 01604 491005 Monday 10am - 4pm or Saturday 10am - 2pm