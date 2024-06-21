Handbag Heaven Club Night at The Old Savoy
Sat 27 Jul 19:30Main Feature: 7:30 pm - ends at 12:00 amLive on Stage“It’s a night of Old Skool disco! Where do people who used to tear up the dancefloors in the 60s/ 70s/ 80s or even 90s go to now if they want to dance?
The Old Savoy! A riot of memories, camp fun and iconic tunes hosted by Radio Northampton's Bernie Keith, it's a return to the dance floors we grew up with. 4 hours of non-stop dancing at The Deco - Handbag Heaven Club Nights will be the place to bring it all back!"
Get your tickets now. Doors 7pm fun starts 7.30pm
Get your tickets now £12 per person www.theoldsavoy.co.uk or Call The Box Office 01604 491005 Monday - Friday 10am – 4pm or Saturday 10am – 2pm. Doors open 7pm fun starts 7.30pm
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.