Handbag Heaven Club Night at The Old Savoy

Handbag Heaven Club Night

Sat 27 Jul 19:30Main Feature: 7:30 pm - ends at 12:00 amLive on Stage“It’s a night of Old Skool disco! Where do people who used to tear up the dancefloors in the 60s/ 70s/ 80s or even 90s go to now if they want to dance?

The Old Savoy! A riot of memories, camp fun and iconic tunes hosted by Radio Northampton's Bernie Keith, it's a return to the dance floors we grew up with. 4 hours of non-stop dancing at The Deco - Handbag Heaven Club Nights will be the place to bring it all back!"

Get your tickets now. Doors 7pm fun starts 7.30pm