Handbag Heaven Club Night at The Deco
Friday 15 March 7:30 pm - ends at 12:00 amLive on Stage"It's a night of Old Skool disco!Book your tickets at www.theoldsavoy.co.ukor Call The Box Office 01604 491005
"It's a night of Old Skool disco! Where do people who used to tear up the dancefloors in the 60s/ 70s/ 80s or even 90s go to now if they want to dance? To a Handbag Heaven Club Night at
The Old Savoy! A riot of memories, camp fun and iconic tunes hosted by Radio Northampton's Bernie Keith, it's a return to the dance floors we grew up with. 4 hours of non-stop dancing at The Deco - Handbag Heaven Club Nights will be the place to bring it all back!"
Get your tickets now. Doors open 7pm fun starts 7.30pm