Ghostly activity in Southwick Hall
"Southwick is such a stunning, haunted property" said Mich Smith, this weekends Event Lead Investigator and Director of Haunted Heritage. "We are always surprised by the activity and social history connections, Fabio and his Southwick Hall team are able to confirm. Each investigation has revealed another part to this historic sites haunted history".
The public paranormal investigation events which take place at Southwick Hall are an excellent way to go from tv ghost hunter to experience the real thing. Guests will learn about the history of the site, be trained and supervised in the use of detection equipment and operating experiments.
Southwick Hall has a rich history and staff can share many personnel ghostly experiences, all cheeky and mischievous antics played on them...and also some beautiful moments shared.
Is there anything sinister at Southwick Hall? - No, we believe that the ladies of Southwick Halls past would never allow it. But they do so much like to dance and move tables.
Next event: Saturday 16th September
Start 8:00pm till 1:00am
Tickets £42
Min age 18yrs
