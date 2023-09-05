News you can trust since 1931
Free Your Mind

Sunday 24th September 2023 sees the return of the Annual Talk thanks to Emma Park who has generously agreed to deliver her talk on ‘Free thought, from the Greeks to the 21st century‘, to discuss the pleasures and risks of daring to think differently, from Socrates to Salmon Rushdie.
By Charles BradlaughContributor
Published 5th Sep 2023, 15:57 BST- 1 min read
The Charles Bradlaugh Pub has kindly agreed to host this year’s Annual Talk. This will be held to the rear of the Pub, which opens at noon and attendees are asked to be seated by 12:15. They have also generously agreed to provide the 40% PROMO offer on selected food and drinks usually reserved for Wednesday, for which we are appreciative. The location is 1 Earl Street, Northampton, NN1 3AU and their website is here www.thecharlesbradlaugh.com for further information.

Following the Annual Talk we will leave the Charles Bradlaugh Pub and make our way to his Statue in Abington Square, a five minute walk. We will aim to arrive at the statue for 2:45pm in order to start the commemoration at 3:00pm, when a customary group photo will be taken. Following an update by the Society’s Officers attendees will be invited to speak – and possibly sing!