Free Your Mind

The Charles Bradlaugh Pub has kindly agreed to host this year’s Annual Talk. This will be held to the rear of the Pub, which opens at noon and attendees are asked to be seated by 12:15. They have also generously agreed to provide the 40% PROMO offer on selected food and drinks usually reserved for Wednesday, for which we are appreciative. The location is 1 Earl Street, Northampton, NN1 3AU and their website is here www.thecharlesbradlaugh.com for further information.