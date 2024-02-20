Free Improv Comedy Show at Pomfret This Sunday

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The group have recently appeared at the Leicester Comedy Festival and are looking forward to delighting audiences with their fast paced songs, scenes and sketches all from the suggestions given by the audience.

The games they play will be familar to those that remeber the TV show 'Whose Line Is It Anyway ?' but with the addittion of new games that the group have invented .

The show is on Sunday 25th February at The Pomfret Arms pub in Far Cotton