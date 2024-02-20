Free Improv Comedy Show at Pomfret This Sunday
Local comedy group Canny Funny will be bringing their free improv show to the Pomfret Arms on Sunday 25th February .
The group have recently appeared at the Leicester Comedy Festival and are looking forward to delighting audiences with their fast paced songs, scenes and sketches all from the suggestions given by the audience.
The games they play will be familar to those that remeber the TV show 'Whose Line Is It Anyway ?' but with the addittion of new games that the group have invented .
Doors are at 7pm and the show will start at 7:30pm