Free Film Night at Umbrella Climate Action Hub
HOW TO LET GO OF THE WORLD AND LOVE ALL THE THINGS CLIMATE CAN'T CHANGE director Josh Fox (GASLAND)continues in his deeply personal style, investigating climate change – the greatest threat our world has ever known.Traveling to 12 countries on 6 continents, the film acknowledges that it may be too late to stop some of the worst consequences and asks, what is it that climate change can’t destroy?
Our next Film Night is Sunday 18th February at 6pm! We simply ask for donations, pay what you feel
Links below for more information and sign up to let us know you're coming:
https://facebook.com/events/s/film-night-how-to-let-go-of-th/785596480277693/
https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/how-to-let-go-of-the-world-and-love-all-the-things-climate-cant-change-tickets-825080426767
Hope you can come 🙏