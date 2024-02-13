News you can trust since 1931
BREAKING

Free Film Night at Umbrella Climate Action Hub

HOW TO LET GO OF THE WORLD AND LOVE ALL THE THINGS CLIMATE CAN'T CHANGE director Josh Fox (GASLAND)continues in his deeply personal style, investigating climate change – the greatest threat our world has ever known.Traveling to 12 countries on 6 continents, the film acknowledges that it may be too late to stop some of the worst consequences and asks, what is it that climate change can’t destroy?
By Dee DonaldsonContributor
Published 13th Feb 2024, 08:57 GMT
Our next Film Night is Sunday 18th February at 6pm! We simply ask for donations, pay what you feel

Links below for more information and sign up to let us know you're coming:

https://facebook.com/events/s/film-night-how-to-let-go-of-th/785596480277693/

https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/how-to-let-go-of-the-world-and-love-all-the-things-climate-cant-change-tickets-825080426767

Hope you can come 🙏