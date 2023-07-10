Event Highlights:

Renowned British guest artist appearance

Popular and renowned Local Band, ‘Nowhere Road’ will be playing country music, live in the Victorian courtyard bandstand from 2pm

Tasty Cocktails, Canapés and Desserts

A full exhibition of extraordinary art across different genres and styles by renowned artists: Limited Editions & Original Artworks on display

A prize draw with 3 prizes - the opportunity to win an idyllic, boutique countryside getaway in Northamptonshire, an Afternoon Tea for 2 and £100 Voucher to spend at The Artizen Gallery

The Artizen is a reputable art gallery located in the centre of England in the characterful Heart of the Shires Shopping Village.

Famous Guest Artist at Heart of the Shires Shopping Village

Everyone locally is invited to discover the art world on our doorstep during their opening event that has quite an exciting itinerary ahead.

The friendly team of Curators and Art Consultants at The Artizen look after 17 different renowned artists with a wide portfolio of limited editions, hand embellished studio editions as well as original artworks across varied styles and genres – they will be on hand all afternoon.

It is the place where creative curators meet talented artists to inspire amazing art collectors and enthusiasts.

Discover the Art World on your doorstep at Heart of the Shires Shopping Village

The Artizen Gallery, founded in 2020, has very quickly become the go to art gallery, in the Midlands, to learn more about how to appreciate art and develop an art collection of your own…

‘Every piece of art is like a window to whatever it is you choose to see. Our passion is helping you find your very own masterpiece.’ - Andreea, Chief Curator

Everyone locally is invited to celebrate the opening of the The Artizen Gallery in its new much larger showroom, in the tranquil and characterful Heart of the Shires Shopping Village.

You will find a lovely mix of independent shops at Heart of The Shires Shopping Village offering interior design, cookware, lighting, gifts and accessories, antiques, clothing, handbags, traditional sweets, garden furniture, jewellery, watches, beauty and skin therapy and so much more.

There is also the 1867 eatery within the courtyard where you can also enjoy coffee/tea, breakfast, lunch, lite bites and afternoon tea.

Although the shopping village opens at 10am the celebrations will start at 2pm with live country music performed by ‘Nowhere Road’ in the bandstand.

Everyone locally is invited to this FREE ticketed afternoon open air event – discover the world of art on our doorstep.

And an opportunity to browse around some lovely shops too!

The complimentary ‘Artizen Cocktail’, canapés and desserts will be served to all the guests who have reserved their FREE ticket ahead of the event.

Simply have your ticket confirmation email to hand or have the QR code on your phone - no need to waste paper.

All guests who have reserved their ticket and attended will also receive a little souvenir bag kindly put together by The Artizen Gallery in collaboration with the rest of the retailers at Heart of the Shires Shopping Village.

The Artizen will be officially opened at 3pm by the special guest, Tony Hinchcliffe, a famous artist across the country who happens to have his home and studio in Northamptonshire. The invited guests will be able to meet Tony and talk to him about his amazing masterpieces that will be on display in the gallery, across the courtyard and the 1867.

The event entails an exciting afternoon-evening celebration featuring a popular local band in the bandstand, some surprising guest artists, cocktails, canapés and lots of incredible and extraordinary art on display all over the courtyard…

Live music, fantastic art, artist appearances and even a prize draw! What more can you ask for?

There is also lots of FREE parking available too.

The Special Guest will be a Nationally Renowned Artist who also happens to have his home in Northamptonshire… Tony Hinchliffe is a talented figurative artist who focuses on exploring spontaneity, movement and feelings through his artworks… You can explore his artworks for hours and always rediscover it in a new light, spotting details that you haven’t before.

Everyone visiting will receive a little souvenir kindly put together by The Artizen Gallery in collaboration with the rest of the retailers at Heart of the Shires Shopping Village. As there are limited tickets and souvenirs, be sure to reserve your FREE ticket on Eventbrite or by getting in touch with The Artizen team. Not to mention the prizedraw…

The Artizen have a few gifts in store for you at their opening… They are kindly offering you the opportunity to win several prizes as a thank you for joining the celebration.

An idyllic, boutique and relaxing getaway in Northamptonshire. In collaboration with Jubilee Barn, you get the opportunity to win a stay in their rustic & chic yurt… The great comfort we are used to with a hot tub, King size bed, wood burning stove, cotton bed sheets, white robes and ensuite bathroom set in the middle of the countryside, surrounded by adventure as well as peace in every direction… Boutique glamping with style and comfort. An Afternoon Tea Experience for two at the 1867, the renowned eatery at Heart of the Shires Shopping Village. A day out enjoying wandering through the various characterful and charming independent shops in the Shopping Village and then savouring and sharing a flavoursome Afternoon Tea with a friend or your loved one… A voucher for your very own masterpiece… You have the opportunity to win a £100 voucher from The Artizen team that applies to their whole portfolio… Whether it is a limited edition, original artwork or a very bespoke commission piece that is more tailored to your style, you have the chance to win a voucher and expand your art collection.

The event is taking place on Sunday 23rd July between 2-5 at Heart of the Shires Shopping Village. You can now book your FREE ticket on Eventbrite or by getting in touch with The Artizen team on 01327 223400.

Feel free to book your FREE ticket and discover the world of art we are so fortunate to have on our doorstep and support the new local art gallery as they celebrate their expansion…

Book your FREE ticket here - https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/open-air-fine-art-exhibition-live-music-event-at-heart-of-the-shires-tickets-665161063647?aff=ebdssbdestsearch

