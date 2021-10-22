Watch trailer for high-end documentary production 'Welcome to NN' which looks at positives and negatives of Northampton

A trailer has been released for a high-end documentary production which looks at the positives and negatives of Northampton in a bid to 'inspire change'.

Northampton-raised filmmaker Heather Andersen announced this week that her 'Welcome to NN' documentary will be released in November.

The film's Facebook page gives a short synopsis of the documentary. It reads: "What has happened to Northampton? An uncensored short documentary interviewing the leaders of the council, the public and the businesses here. Highlighting the good and the bad, and discussing what we can do to improve our beloved town we call our home."

A drone shot taken from the film's trailer

Although it will be released in November, a specific date and screening location has yet to be confirmed.

Heather, 41, funded the project herself through her film production company AND Productions Ltd as she wanted to have 'full control' over the content.

Speaking to the Chron in August, Heather stressed the series is not intended to 'slate' the town but instead find a 'long-term solution'.

The former Moulton School student said: "It's a film series geared towards getting people's mindset changed about being so down about the town.

"The whole point is to inspire people to start looking after Northampton.

"The council is very involved. It is not perfect, no-one is. It's not, in any way, shape or form meant to be detrimental to the council. It is not a blame game.

"One of the main things we picked up from the film is people saying others moan and groan but don't do anything about it, and a lack of communication.

"The film is there to view and see what you can do to help. What can we all do to make it a better place? It's going to be a long-term solution. It's not an over night fix."

To read the full interview with Heather, click here.