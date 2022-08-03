Northamptonshire couple to appear on Channel 4’s George Clarke’s Remarkable Renovations

A Northamptonshire couple will appear on a Channel 4 this evening on George Clarke’s Remarkable Renovations.

Stuart and Teresa bought a village hall in Greens Norton, near Towcester, which originally started out as a village school.

The couple were looking to downsize, but could not pass on the opportunity to buy the village hall and its neighbouring cottage.

Stuart is an architectural designer and owns a building company, which Teresa and their son Jamie works for, so it was a family affair to turn the building into their home.

The programme follows the couple as they attempt to complete the renovation - which was more than they bargained for - before their son’s wedding.

Architect George Clarke helps along the way as the couple rides the inevitable highs and lows of renovation.

The programme description reads: “George meets Stuart and Theresa, who were looking to downsize ready for retirement until they saw a huge and cavernous village hall for sale.

“Bigger than they bargained for, it was an opportunity too good to pass up. With 40 years in the building trade, Stuart and Theresa, with help from son Jamie, set about turning it into their home.”

The programme is in its second series and the Northamptonshire property features on the fifth episode.