Northampton’s Alan Carr could be set to replace David Walliams as judge on Britain’s Got Talent

One of Northampton’s most famous faces is reportedly set to take on a role as a TV talent show judge.

Alan Carr is rumoured to be taking over from David Walliams on Britain's Got Talent to join pal Amanda Holden, talent show royalty Simon Cowell and singer Alesha Dixon on the next series of the show.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 46-year-old is reported to be the next person to sit on the judging panel, as David Walliams has reportedly quit the show after a transcript was leaked claiming he had made derogatory comments about two contestants.

Alan Carr could be set to land one of TV's biggest roles.

Britain’s Got Talent auditions for the sixteenth series start at the end of January, 2023 and the show will return to screens in April this year.

ITV has not yet confirmed the judging panel line up.

Advertisement Hide Ad