Alan Carr has confirmed filming is underway for his new sitcom, focusing on his life growing up in Northampton in the eighties.

The popular comic announced the sitcom would be hitting our screens back in February 2021 and nearly two years on, the child has now been picked to play Alan and filming has begun.

Talking to Amanda Holden and Jamie Theakston on Heart Radio on Friday (January 6), Alan told of how he recently sat through 500 children pretending to be him.

“It was heartwarming and really insulting,” he joked. “I didn’t want to see a six-year-old in a fat suit.”

A young boy named Oli has been given the role and Amanda described him as “the cutest”.

Alan, whose father managed Northampton Town Football Club from 1985 until 1990, added: “Oli is so talented, so wonderful and he just got it right. We’re filming it as we speak and it’s coming out later in the year.”