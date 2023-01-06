Alan Carr confirms filming is underway for new sitcom on his life growing up in Northampton in the 80s
The popular comic had to sit through 500 auditions to find the young boy to play him
Alan Carr has confirmed filming is underway for his new sitcom, focusing on his life growing up in Northampton in the eighties.
The popular comic announced the sitcom would be hitting our screens back in February 2021 and nearly two years on, the child has now been picked to play Alan and filming has begun.
Talking to Amanda Holden and Jamie Theakston on Heart Radio on Friday (January 6), Alan told of how he recently sat through 500 children pretending to be him.
“It was heartwarming and really insulting,” he joked. “I didn’t want to see a six-year-old in a fat suit.”
A young boy named Oli has been given the role and Amanda described him as “the cutest”.
Alan, whose father managed Northampton Town Football Club from 1985 until 1990, added: “Oli is so talented, so wonderful and he just got it right. We’re filming it as we speak and it’s coming out later in the year.”
According to the production company, Baby Cow Productions, the programme will be based on Alan’s memoirs from growing up in the eighties and ‘discovering the man he wanted to be’.