Northampton pensioner's grass verge saga set to feature on Jason Manford's new Comedy Central show The Complaints Department

A 79-year-old Northampton woman who has had issues with a grass verge outside her home is set to appear on a brand new comedy show.

Anne Harris has been featured in the Chron twice this year complaining about West Northamptonshire Council's handling of the grass verge outside her home in Clipston Way, Duston.

The pensioner complained in May the grass waste left after it had been cut by the council smelt 'rotten'. And months later, in July, she complained again about the council allowing the grass verge to grow too long.And now, in an email seen by the Chron, comedian Jason Manford has seen the story and wants to use it as part of his new show The Complaints Department, which is set to feature on Comedy Central.

Anne outside her home in Clipston Way back in May

The show is said to be 'light-hearted' and based around how good the British public are at complaining.

The image of Anne pointing at the grass will be used on the show and the panel have to guess what she is complaining about.

The email also said Jason Manford saw Anne's story and was 'very much on her side'.

Speaking on her new found fame, Anne said: "I wish I was famous and had the money to go with it. I would move away and not have to look at the grass then.

Anne outside her home in May (top) and outside it in July (bottom)

"It was just a real, genuine complaint about West Northamptonshire Council.

"You have to see the funny side. I have no idea what it's going to be like. As long as they don't make me look an idiot.

"There are other things going on in the world, I suppose, but when you are living on it, it is very difficult. It becomes an obsession almost.

"It's not something we can shut out. I sit here with my blinds shut - I don't want to look out at it."

Asked how the grass situation is at the moment, Anne said nothing has changed.

She said: "I still find it absolutely incredible the council can leave grass that length.

"This side of Clipston Way, the grass grows quicker than the other. To me, it's an ongoing situation but the council don't want to know.

"I am just banging my head against the wall. They [council] have said it's to do with the environment [not cutting the grass], what about my environment?

"It was cut last week. At the moment, it's fine. It's probably going to be another five weeks until they come back, which will probably be the last time this year."