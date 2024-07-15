All six episodes of series two of Alan Carr's Northampton-based sitcom 'Changing Ends' available now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Changing Ends, which is based around The Chatty Man’s life growing up in Northampton in the 1980s, with a football manager father, was a hit during its first series last year.
Now, series two, which has six 20-minute episodes, has landed and is available to watch in its entirety on ITVX.
Oliver Savell (young Alan), Shaun Dooley (Graham Carr), Nancy Sullivan (Christine Carr) and Taylor Fay (Gary Carr) all return for the second series, as well as Alan Carr playing himself.
On ITX, the description for series two reads: “The Chatty Man returns - and this time he’s hitting puberty! New series.”
A statement on the ITV website about the new series adds: “Changing Ends is based on Alan’s own life in Northampton in the 1980s growing up as the son of a fourth division football manager.
“The second season picks up shortly after the first, as young Alan contends with impending puberty and feeling sidelined by his family. With Graham Carr distracted by Northampton Town FC who are battling for promotion can he be there for his son when he most needs him?”
Chronicle & Echo was mentioned a lot throughout the first series and The Chatty Man himself revealed he did work experience with this newspaper when he chatted to us ahead of the release of the first series. ITVX even named the first series as the most watched comedy on the streaming service in 2023.
