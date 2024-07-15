All six episodes of series two of Alan Carr's Northampton-based sitcom 'Changing Ends' available now

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The new series of Alan Carr’s sitcom, set in Northampton, is available to watch now.

Changing Ends, which is based around The Chatty Man’s life growing up in Northampton in the 1980s, with a football manager father, was a hit during its first series last year.

Now, series two, which has six 20-minute episodes, has landed and is available to watch in its entirety on ITVX.

Oliver Savell (young Alan), Shaun Dooley (Graham Carr), Nancy Sullivan (Christine Carr) and Taylor Fay (Gary Carr) all return for the second series, as well as Alan Carr playing himself.

Series two of Changing Ends - set in Northampton - is now available on ITVX.

On ITX, the description for series two reads: “The Chatty Man returns - and this time he’s hitting puberty! New series.”

A statement on the ITV website about the new series adds: “Changing Ends is based on Alan’s own life in Northampton in the 1980s growing up as the son of a fourth division football manager.

“The second season picks up shortly after the first, as young Alan contends with impending puberty and feeling sidelined by his family. With Graham Carr distracted by Northampton Town FC who are battling for promotion can he be there for his son when he most needs him?”

