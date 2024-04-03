Alan Carr sitcom set in Northampton named 'most viewed' comedy on streaming platform

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A sitcom set in Northampton and based on much-loved Northamptonian Alan Carr has been named ‘most viewed’ comedy.

Series one of Changing Ends streamed exclusively on ITX from June 1, 2023 and the six-part sitcom, based on Alan Carr’s life growing up in the 1980s, was a hit – so much so that it has now been named ITX’s ‘most viewed’ comedy of 2023.

Baby Cow Productions – the firm behind the series – has confirmed that series one will air on ITV this month. Series two has also been confirmed. It is believed filming finished at the end of March and is due to air this summer.

Alan Carr and actor Oliver Savell who plays young Alan in 'Changing Ends'. Photo: Alan Carr/Instagram

A statement on Baby Cow Production’s website said: “ITV will welcome the Carr's back to screens for a second series of Alan Carr's semi-autobiographical sitcom Changing Ends in Summer 2024.

"The first series became ITVX's most-viewed comedy last year and is available on ITVX now, due to transmit on ITV in April 2024.”

When Alan Carr spoke to this newspaper last year, he said the series is very much a “love letter” to the town and that he hopes it “puts Northampton on the map”.

He also said that unfortunately none of series one was filmed in Northampton due to “boring” legalities, however he said: “I would have loved for it to be filmed in Northampton.