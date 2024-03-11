Families invited to St George’s Day celebrations

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Mayor of Northampton, Cllr Stephen Hibbert, will officially open the event by the Old Guildhall steps at 11am, before activities begin in the courtyard, with St George and his giant friendly dragon entertaining visitors throughout the day.

Juggling Jim’s Silly Knight School is set to open from 11am - 12.30pm, where children can try challenges to become a knight of the castle, followed by Circus Workshops from 12.30 – 2pm, teaching juggling and balancing skills.

Adventure education company The Wild Tribe will run themed crafts and storytelling between 11am and 2pm, while face painting, glitter tattoos and balloon modelling with Agin will also be available for the duration of the event.

St George's Day Celebrations in full swing

Councillor Daniel Soan, member of Northampton Town Council’s Community Service Committee, said: “We’ll be marking St George’s Day on the Saturday so that families can enjoy the free activities and entertainment on offer.

“Come and find St George, who will be telling tales of his brave encounter with the dragon and learn more about England’s patron saint during the storyteller’s sessions.

“This is the first event in the Town Council’s packed 2024 calendar, so we are really looking forward to welcoming people along.”

Alongside children’s activities, the ‘Rose & Castle’ Morris Dancers will perform in the Guildhall courtyard at 11.30am and 1pm, entertaining crowds with centuries-old, traditional routines.

Finally, as part of the St George’s Day celebrations, visitors can follow the Notable Northamptonians trail, to discover more about remarkable residents who have contributed to Northampton’s cultural heritage from the past to the present day.

A trail map is available to download from the Town Council’s website or can be collected on the day.