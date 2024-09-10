Exciting new Contemporary Arts Agency "Oubaitori Arts" launches at V & B Northampton!
Coming from an agency background has enabled Nina to take the bold step of curating her own roster of Northampton based artists.
Nina explains the meaning behind Oubaitori Arts, is "we all grow and bloom at our own pace."
"Everyone has their own journey through life, and we should avoid comparing ourselves to others. It's a reminder that we should create a supportive environment for others to help them thrive, and celebrate each others unique journey through life." .... and now at Oubaitori through Art.
The artist roster already includes some big names within the local art scene such as Mixed Media Artist Jack Savage, Painters Sarah Sebastian, Khari Worrell, Ion Severin, Melanie Anne Stead, and digital artist Dylan Jake.
Nina's an experienced figure within the art world having already curated several exhibitions over the last 8 years, as well as working with esteemed local organisations such as Vulcan Works and Influx Gallery.
Her passion for the art world, combined with strong networking skills have enabled her to take this bold step, liaising with some of the UK's top artists and galleries.
The event kicks off on Sunday, 15th September from 2pm - 8pm, within the alluring atmosphere of V and B bar, situated right in the heart of Northampton's cultural quarter. Enjoy a drink, explore stunning artworks, connect with friends as we enter this exciting new chapter filled with art music and vibes.
