ELO Again tour heads to The Old Savoy

Thursday 23 October 2025 7:30 pm - ends at 9:30 pm

The Ultimate Tribute to Jeff Lynne and the Electric Light Orchestra ELO AGAIN are back with their stunning 'Re-Discovery Tour' celebrating the truly universal music of Jeff Lynne and the Electric Light Orchestra.

ELO AGAIN really give you a dramatic taste of what a legendary ELO concert would have been like back in their heyday, the whole experience is professionally re-enacted with a great sound reproduction, light show and visual effects.

They perform all the big hits – MR BLUE SKY, LIVIN’ THING, SWEET TALKIN’ WOMAN, SHINE A LITTLE LOVE, CONFUSION, LAST TRAIN TO LONDON, ROLL OVER BEETHOVEN, WILD WEST HERO, DON'T BRING ME DOWN, THE DIARY OF HORACE WIMP, TELEPHONE LINE, TURN TO STONE plus many more.

ELO Again

As the UK’s No.1 tribute show, ELO AGAIN provide you with the spectacular live effect of ELO’s famous orchestrations, soaring strings and vocals. They certainly know how to entertain too, as the hits just keep on coming.

Their version of MR BLUE SKY is breathtaking, full of passion and fervour; the whole auditorium will be on its feet. Come along and relive the age of Glam Rock as ELO AGAIN pay tribute to the beautifully crafted songs of Jeff Lynne.

You will revel in ELO’s unique symphonic rock style and hear some of the most unforgettable classic rock and pop songs of our generation. The timeless MR BLUE SKY returns, so Roll Over Beethoven - Rock 'n Roll Is King.

Book tickets www.theoldsavoy.co.uk or Call The Box Office 01604 491005 Monday to Friday 10am - 4pm or Saturday 10am - 2pm.