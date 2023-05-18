Discovering what girls and young women feel about the future: their ambitions, their priorities, and the challenges they face.
As part of the Girls’ Day School Trust (GDST), Northampton High School has been the only girls' all-through school in the region for over 145 years. Northampton High is made for girls and each individual girl is at the heart of the school's ambition to equip her with the self-belief and skills to realise her potential, enabling her to go on to lead a life without limits.
Following on the published findings of the GDST’s landmark national research in The Girls’ Futures Report, the High School is delighted to be hosting a special ‘In conversation with’ event with Dr Kevin Stannard, The Director of Innovation and Learning at GDST, and Dr May Lee, Head of Northampton High School on Wednesday 7 June from 6.00pm.
The two education experts will discuss and distill key findings of The Girls’ Futures Report, which explores what girls and young women feel about their future: their ambitions, their priorities, and the challenges they face.
The event which is open to all will draw on a variety of important topics such as:
-The differences a girls-first ecosystem can make for girls’ confidence, careers and skills-Myths and misapprehensions surrounding girls’ education-Helping girls thrive at key stages: Junior School, Senior School and Sixth Form-How girls are feeling at this moment in time. What do they need from education and the wider world?
A drinks reception will commence at 6.00pm, followed by the ‘In Conversation’ event at 6.30pm. There will be an opportunity to ask questions and explore these vital topics with our experts. All guests welcome however booking is essential. To book free tickets to attend click here.
and where every achievement, however small, is noticed and celebrated’.