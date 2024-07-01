Discover culinary excellence and inclusivity at The Cube Cooking College in Northampton

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Northampton is abuzz with the opening of The Cooking College, a revolutionary facility that combines culinary education with community support. Located on Harborough Road, The Cube is dedicated to providing adults and individuals with disabilities the chance to earn cooking qualifications, gain work experience, and develop essential independent living skills. This innovative college is set to become a cornerstone of the community, promoting inclusivity and culinary excellence.

New Horizons at The Cube Cooking College in Northampton

Empowering Adults and Individuals with Disabilities Through Culinary Education

The Cube Cooking College, a pioneering new facility in Northampton, has officially opened its doors, bringing a unique blend of culinary education and community support to the region. Located on Harborough Road, The Cube is dedicated to offering adults and individuals with disabilities the chance to gain cooking qualifications and essential life skills in a supportive and inclusive environment.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cooking College External

A Hub of Learning and Growth

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At The Cube, we believe that everyone should have the opportunity to eat well and cook with confidence. Our comprehensive programs offer accredited qualifications such as MasterCook and NVQ Level 1 and 2. These courses are designed to provide not just theoretical knowledge but also practical skills, preparing students for real-world culinary environments. Additionally, our curriculum includes work experience placements and training in independent living skills, equipping students with the tools they need to lead self-sufficient and enriched lives.

Experience The Cube: Book Your Free Taster Day

To showcase what we have to offer, The Cube Cooking College is inviting the Northampton community to book a free taster day. This is an excellent opportunity for prospective students and their families to explore our facilities, meet our experienced staff, and get a taste of the vibrant, inclusive community we are building. Discover how our programs can benefit you or your loved ones and see why The Cube is the perfect place to start a culinary journey.

The Cube Café: A New Favorite on Kingsthorpe High Street

Adding to the excitement, The Cube Café has also opened on the busy Kingsthorpe High Street. Serving a variety of hot drinks, snacks, and lunches daily, the café is quickly becoming a favorite spot for locals. Whether you're in the mood for a quick coffee or a leisurely lunch, The Cube Café offers a warm and welcoming atmosphere for all.

Unbelievable Event Space for Parties and Business Lunches

In addition to our educational programs and café offerings, The Cube Cooking College boasts an unbelievable event space perfect for hosting parties, business lunches, and other gatherings. Our versatile and stylish venue is equipped to accommodate a wide range of events, providing an exceptional culinary experience for your guests. Whether it's a corporate event or a private celebration, our event space offers the ideal setting for memorable occasions.

Our Vision for the Future

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Our mission at The Cube Cooking College and Café is to ensure that everyone has the opportunity to cook, learn new skills, and enjoy great food. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment where all individuals, regardless of their background or abilities, can thrive and achieve their culinary aspirations.

Get Involved Today

We invite you to join us at The Cube Cooking College and Café. Book your free taster day, explore our programs, and become part of a community dedicated to culinary excellence and inclusivity. For more information or to schedule your visit, please contact us or visit our website.