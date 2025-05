Denton VE Day 80th Celebrations

There will be a display of Denton village history for VE Day in the Church on Saturday 3rd May from 12 noon - 5pm.

On Saturday the 3rd May the history group is putting up a display of VE Day 1945 in the church of any local photographs, memorabilia or memories that people have that have been passed down through their families.

There will also be VE Celebrations on the village green and at the village hall.