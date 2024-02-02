Danny and Mick's THE TEMPLE OF DELUSION at The Old Savoy
Danny and Mick's THE TEMPLE OF DELUSION Tuesday 22 October 6:00 pm - ends at 8:00 pmThe stars of CBBC’S number one show “Danny and Mick” are embarking on a new adventure and theatre tour for 2024 Book tickets at www.theoldsavoy.co.uk or Call The Box Office 01604 491005
In a faraway land that time forgot, the ancient treasures, mysteries and magic of an old and forgotten civilisation lay in hiding for only the brave (and the mistaken) to find…!
And so it is that our hapless heroes set off on another adventure full of mistakes, pitfalls and danger! Guaranteed fun and thrills for all the family from 4 to 104! Book early to avoid disappointment.