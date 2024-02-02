News you can trust since 1931
Danny and Mick's THE TEMPLE OF DELUSION at The Old Savoy

Tuesday 22 October 6:00 pm - ends at 8:00 pm
Book tickets at www.theoldsavoy.co.uk or Call The Box Office 01604 491005
By Andie JackmanContributor
Published 2nd Feb 2024, 12:17 GMT
The stars of CBBC’S number one show “Danny and Mick” are embarking on a new adventure and theatre tour for 2024

In a faraway land that time forgot, the ancient treasures, mysteries and magic of an old and forgotten civilisation lay in hiding for only the brave (and the mistaken) to find…!

And so it is that our hapless heroes set off on another adventure full of mistakes, pitfalls and danger! Guaranteed fun and thrills for all the family from 4 to 104! Book early to avoid disappointment.