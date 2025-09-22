Cogenhoe Scarecrow Festival Fete & Trail returns this weekend

An fun family event for all the family this Saturday!

After its huge success two years ago, Cogenhoe Primary School is delighted to announce the return of the Cogenhoe Scarecrow Festival Fete & Trail, taking place this weekend on Saturday 27th September at the playing fields, near the Village Hall.

Trail maps will be available to purchase from 10am for £2.50, with the main fete running between 12-4pm.

The traditional scarecrow trail will once again lead visitors around Cogenhoe village, where a host of creative and quirky scarecrows will be waiting to be discovered. The trail can be enjoyed at your own pace between 10am and 5pm on both Saturday and Sunday, making it the perfect activity for families and friends of all ages. Completed maps returned at the end of the trail will be entered into a prize draw to win a hamper of goodies, and everyone is invited to cast their vote to help decide the winning scarecrow, with the creator receiving a £30 cash prize.

Exclusive to Saturday is the festival fete, offering plenty of entertainment and attractions. A wide selection of food vendors will be on hand, alongside stallholders selling everything from gifts and sweets to popular toys. There will also be plenty of games to enjoy, including Hook a Duck, Beat the Goalie, a Nerf Shoot-Out and even a Human Fruit Machine! Adding to the fun, Elliotts Castles will be bringing three fantastic inflatables: a giant activity centre, a towering slide and, for the more adventurous, the ultimate wipeout challenge. To top it all off, a talented face painter and glitter artist will be on hand to add sparkle and magic, transforming children into colourful creations. Visitors can also take advantage of Clifton’s Coffee Shop and the nearby enclosed play park to round off their outing.

A entry from the previous 2023 Scarecrow Festival - 'Minions'

The event will go ahead come rain or shine, with all activities moving into the Village Hall (NN7 1NB) if heavy rain is forecast. To help ease traffic within the village on Saturday, parking will be available at Cogenhoe Football Club between 11.30am and 4pm. Proceeds will support Cogenhoe Primary School PTA, helping to fund vital resources, enrichment activities for the children, and the school’s long-term goal of installing a dual heating and air-conditioning system.

The organisers hope to see as many people as possible this weekend. Whether you’re exploring the trail or enjoying the fete, it promises to be a wonderful community event for all.