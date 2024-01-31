News you can trust since 1931
Cock Up in Pantoland starring The Grumbleweeds at The Old Savoy

Cock Up in Pantoland Full AuditoriumSaturday 22 June 7:30 pm - ends at 9:50 pmCock Up in Pantoland - starring The GrumbleweedsBook tickets now at www.theoldsavoy.co.uk or Call the Box Office 01604 491005
By Andie JackmanContributor
Published 31st Jan 2024, 15:36 GMT
Join comedy stars The Grumbleweeds on this riotous journey into the world of Pantomime. Watch as chaos ensues as The Grumbleweeds and their cast of theatrical miscreants attempt to perform their pantomime, amid chaos, confusion and mistaken identity! What could possibly go wrong?

PLEASE NOTE THIS IS NOT A FAMILY SHOW - ADULTS ONLY!