Celebrating Celine - The Ultimate Celine Dion Tribute Concert

By Andie Jackman
Contributor
Published 7th Aug 2024, 16:22 GMT
The Ultimate Céline Dion tribute concert with an incredible full live band and starring the highly acclaimed vocalist, January Butler.

With dazzling costumes, jaw dropping vocals and a sensational ‘live concert’ feel, this show will take you on a two hour electrifying journey through Céline’s life and career as we travel through four decades of hits.

