Canada's Allison Lupton, Shane Cook and Kyle Waymouth UK Tour comes to The Stables Milton Keynes
Allison Lupton hails from the heart of rural Ontario, Canada where her love for music took root in church choirs and local sessions. From playing for community dances to soloing with orchestras, Allison has found her voice as a singer-songwriter and flutist after more than a quarter century performing in Canada and abroad. Along the way Allison has received accolades from international press as well as her peers at home winning Folk Music Ontario's "Songs From The Heart" and multiple Canadian Folk Music Award nominations including “Traditional Singer of the Year”.
Allison is now touring her album “Words of Love” joined by Canadian and US Grand National fiddle champion Shane Cook and CFMA Solo Instrumental Artist of the Year and Canadian Grand Master Step Dance champion Kyle Waymouth. Live shows confirm the depth of talent in a glorious mix of beautiful story songs, electrifying fiddle tunes and dazzling step dance united by the trio’s warm and frequently humourous stage presence. Woven through performances are Allison’s original songs which often remind us of the historical connections between Canada and the UK and fit so perfectly into the treasury of folk music that they could easily be mistaken for traditional numbers.
Allison and her trio carry audiences away to another time then dance them home again and are looking forward to touring the UK in 2024.. (photo credit Jen Squires)
