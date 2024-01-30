BRTA calls on all leaders, to give support for rail link

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It presently takes 90 plus minutes to commute by train from Leicester to Northampton. However, using Network Rail's own figures from a suppressed and incomplete 2020 report on reopening the Northampton to Market Harborough line (N2MH) this figure would reduce to 34 minutes - including 3 stops.

However, despite a positive parliamentary answer in October 2023, progress towards reopening remains painfully slow. The 2020 Network Rail report is not in the public domain and required several FOI requests to obtain a redacted copy and additional information. However, FOI appeals have been unsuccessful to release the estimates for freight and passengers N2MH would bring, the grounds for rejection being 'commercial sensitivity' As N2MH was pulled up in 1982, I believe that this amounts to suppression of information.

All successful UK railway reopening schemes have far exceeded their original optimum passenger estimates

Diagram of fit for a Northampton-Market Harborough Rail Link

N2MH would link the 2 busiest railway lines in the UK and provide a strategically important east-west corridor for freight.

With the opening of the Northampton Gateway Depot this year, (initially opposed by both Northants County councils and all Northants local councils) 7500 additional jobs will be brought.

We in the BRTA believe that reopening N2MH could bring many thousands more jobs to Northamptonshire as well as reducing the excess mortality in Northampton from pollution - regarded as the worst in the country.

We in the BRTA are seeking that the Network Rail 2020 report regarding reopening N2MH is updated, completed, and brought fully into the public realm,

I would be very happy to discuss further.

Our next meeting - which is open to all - is: ERTA Northampton Working Group Meeting – Saturday 10 February 2024 from 2 – 4pm.

Venue: Northampton Quaker Meeting House (Emmeline Davies Room), Wellington Street, Northampton. NN1 3AS www.northamptonshirequakers.org

