BRAMPTON VIEW CARE HOME RAFFLES HOMEMADE EASTER EGG

The egg was advertised online and around our local community. We sold over 50 tickets for the event and raised money for our residents fund within Brampton View.

The winning ticket was drawn on Easter Sunday and the winner announced on our social media. The event has been very successful and we are already planning our next homemade item to raffle.

Glenn Coombs, Head Chef at Brampton View Care Home, said: “Taking part in this raffle has been a huge amount of fun and it was a fantastic chance to show off my skills. We have lots planned for the future so keep an eye out for more of my creations!”

Drawing the winner