Brafield on the Green Flower Festival and Open Gardens
Free parking and free entry to the Flower Festival. All proceeds from the Flower Festival, refreshments and stalls will go to St Laurence Church.
Mike Hamborg 07739 583715 [email protected]
Weekend tickets for the Open Gardens cost £5 and are available from the Parking area. Accompanied children under 16 years free. Well behaved dogs welcome. Proceeds from the Open Gardens will go to the Village Jubilee Fund. Gill Ager 07802 533137 or [email protected]
The suggested walking route round the village includes the church, the village pond and the village allotments as well as about seven Open Gardens. There are Refreshments and Toilets at the Village Hall
National Gardens website https://www.opengardens.co.uk