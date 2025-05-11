Brackley Players present comic play 'A is for Arsenic'

For their summer production, Brackley Players present the dark comedy A is for Arsenic by David Pemberton, from Wednesday 28 to Friday 30 May 2025, at Brackley Baptist Church.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The play follows a group of aspiring crime writers who meet weekly for an evening class under the critical eye of their tutor Trevor, a professional novelist and scriptwriter. When Trevor’s latest challenge to the group pushes one student too far, the hilarious chain of consequences could come straight from the pages of a crime novel.

The play is directed by Alice Adams, and the cast features Josh Ryan as tutor Trevor, with Amanda Howson, Fran Hollyoake, Jim Howson, Chris Epps and Katy Page as the misfit group of wannabe writers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alice Adams’ directorial credits for Brackley Players include the one act plays Last Panto in Little Grimley and Murder in Little Grimley, and the full length comedy According to Rumour. Alice has also taken leading roles such as Mrs Manningham in Gaslight and Madame Arcati in Blithe Spirit. Alice commented: “We’ve had a lot of fun rehearsing A is for Arsenic, and we can’t wait to welcome audiences in for an entertaining evening, with plenty of twists and turns!”

Brackley Players in rehearsal for A is for Arsenic

Brackley Players will present A is for Arsenic from Wednesday 28 to Friday 30 May 2025 starting at 7.30pm each night, at Brackley Baptist Church, on Waynflete Close in Brackley (NN13 6AE). Tickets are £12, with concessions priced at £10, and they can be bought in person from the Old Hall Bookshop in Brackley town centre or online at www.brackleyplayers.org.uk. Tea and coffee will be available, and audiences are welcome to bring along their own cold food and drinks.

This amateur production of A is for Arsenic is presented by kind permission of Lazy Bee Scripts