Bishop to lead Cadets In Remembrance Service

The Church of the Holy Sepulchre is delighted to welcome Bishop John Stroyan to lead its Remembrance service on 10th November at 10.30 am.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bishop John Stroyan will lead the army cadets, their families, veterans and members of the public in an hour’s service of remembrance. All are welcome to join but arrive early as the church does get full.

A two minute silence will be observed during the service.

After the service, the cadets will form up in Church Lane for the march back to the barracks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Remembrance Day Service is at 10.30 am

Edmund Gibbs the churchwarden for the Holy Sepulchre said “ The Remembrance Day service has always been an important event here at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, given the church's long historical association with the military, in particular the Northamptonshire Regiment. This year we are honoured to have Bishop John Stroyan leading our service and as usual we look forward to welcoming the Army Cadet Force and their families as well as ex-servicemen and women. The service is open to anyone who wishes to take part and I do hope you can join us". “

The service starts at 10.30 at The Holy Sepulchre Church, Sheep Street, Northampton NN1 3NL . For more information contact [email protected] or 01604 627988.

The Right Reverend John Stroyan retired as Bishop of Warwick in 2023, spending nearly 22 years of his ministry in the Diocese of Coventry. He is now an Honorary Assistant Bishop for the Diocese of Peterborough.

The Church of The Holy Sepulchre has a long standing relationship with the local cadets and is looking forward to welcoming them again. The church has numerous military links spanning hundreds of years and was once known as the Soldier’s Church, with a dedicated chapel.