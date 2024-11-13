Bell Plantation's six weekends of Christmas Markets

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Join us for our magical Christmas Market Weekends from 16th November.

Experience the enchantment of our Christmas market, Handmade traders, Delicious food, Christmas shop and live music while being captivated by the mesmerising Christmas lights, and don’t forget to visit our nativity animals, all while anticipating the arrival of a special guest from the North Pole, there will also be some incredible special offers throughout each weekend.

Step into a winter wonderland at Bell Plantation Garden Centre. Our enchanting Christmas market is the perfect place to discover unique, handcrafted gifts for everyone on your list.

Indulge your taste buds with delectable festive bites at our food hall. And immerse yourself in the holiday spirit at our Christmas shop, filled with sparkling ornaments and festive decorations.

Lots of incredible handmade gifts

As you wander through the market, keep an eye out for our adorable nativity animals. And don't miss the mesmerizing brilliance of our Christmas lights that will illuminate the venue.

But the magic doesn't stop there! We're thrilled to announce that a very special guest from the North Pole will be making appearances throughout the weekends. Bring your little ones to meet Santa Claus and share their Christmas wishes.

There's something for everyone at Bell Plantation this Christmas. Enjoy incredible member offers, order your Christmas bird, and taste the flavours of the season with our prestigious suppliers. Live entertainment will fill the air with festive cheer, creating a truly unforgettable experience.

So, gather your family and friends and join us for an un-BELL-ievable Christmas at Bell Plantation Garden Centre.