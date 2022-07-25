‘It’s a dream come true’: Jim Moir, aka Vic Reeves, opens art exhibition at Northampton Museum

Shoes have always been a “keen interest” of Jim’s - and he and his art agent approached the museum, home of the largest collection of shoes in the world.

Jim Moir, also known as Vic Reeves, has created an exclusive exhibition for the Northampton Museum and Art Gallery.

The artist and well-known comedian’s shoe and bird focused art works were opened to the public on Saturday (July 23) and will remain available to visit until August 14.

The exhibition, titled ‘Daisies, Romans, Ones and Twos’, is located in the newly refurbished Central Hall.

Jim said: “I’ve been very excited for it to open to the public.

“It’s absolutely magnificent that the museum has set up and hung the art so brilliantly and quickly.

“It’s a dream come true.”

Jim's exhibitions have focused on birds and colour, in areas including Penzance and Jersey, but he knew the focal point of his Northampton exhibition had to be shoes.

After Jim came to visit the museum for inspiration, he knew it was the ideal place for his art work to be shown.

Nancy Sorrell, Jim’s wife, said: “It was the best place for it.”

The turnaround was “very quick” and this is now Jim’s fourth solo show of the year.

“You paint what you love and what inspires you,” said Jim. “It’s all about what gets you up in the morning.

“I woke up and wanted to design more shoes.”

Jim has been doing art since the early 1980s and has taken inspiration from his earlier works for his shoe designs – this includes a print with around 63 birds on, which he recreated with shoes.

He has had custom-made shoes created for him in the past, and he “absolutely loved the way they were made”.

Describing when his love of shoes originated decades ago, he said he used to love his oxblood Doc Martens in the 1970s, which he painted the stitching yellow on.

He said: “We wear and look at shoes everyday, and yet people tend to ignore them.”