A gardening competition on a Northampton estate set up by a husband in memory of his wife has crowned its winners in its third year.

Richard Dron launched The Beryl Dron Obelisk Estate Gardens Competition in 2020 after his wife - who was a keen gardener - passed away during lockdown.

Since then, the community on the Obelisk estate has embraced the competition and this year was no different.

Richard said: “Beryl would have been especially pleased that despite recent hot, dry weather gardens across the estate are still being cared for to a high level.

“Even her own back garden has managed to produce another fulsome supply of her favourite summer flowers: sweet peas.

“While the long dry spell might have played havoc with many people's gardens, it was a splendid effort on the part of so many homeowners to keep their properties up to scratch.”

Below are pictures of the winning gardens from the Northampton estate and details of the winners.

FRONT GARDENS WINNERS: This year saw a second win for the joint garden of Chris Westley and Alan and Carol Garrett in Reynard Way. The Garretts nearly had a double on their hands, coming a close second for their back garden.

The Garretts came a close second with their back garden.

BACK GARDEN WINNER: Lois Leeson of Obelisk Rise who rose to the challenge after several years as co-ordinator for the competition she decided to submit her own back garden... it resulted in worthy recognition.

Lois' back garden.