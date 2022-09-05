‘I’m absolutely delighted,' says the winner of the Alderton Art Festival

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The village of Alderton opened its church doors and grounds to a hungry crowd of art lovers for two days where it hosted an inspirational variety of work from local artists.

A beer tent, tea tent, second hand stalls, wood carvings and refreshments all provided plenty of choice for visitors, with a prize draw offering works of art and hampers to raise money.

The church was packed with a stunning display of artwork that was available all weekend to view. All of the artwork was available to purchase, with some of it representing the local landscape. Visitors were able to enjoy a leisurely stroll through the church and then vote for their favourite piece of art.

Art on display at Alderton Art Festival.

Charlie Reece, organiser of the art festival said: “It’s such a great community event, with so many volunteers that have helped make this possible. It’s a celebration of the quintessential English village and brings the whole community and beyond, together.”

This year’s People’s Choice Award was snapped up by Sharon Ingram, an artist from Raunds, who has been attending the festival for 20 years.

She said: “I’m delighted to have been awarded this, I love mixed medium, but this was totally watercolour and I am so pleased with it,”

Sharon’s entry was a stunning watercolour of a small child, which captured the attention of many visitors to the art festival.

The winning art.

Expected to make more than £6,000, the event has been a huge success and will continue next year, to bring art lovers and the community together.