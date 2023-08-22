News you can trust since 1931
All things psychic

This is a development Day for us to come together and practice our Psychic Gifts.
By Tanya ClaysonContributor
Published 22nd Aug 2023, 10:15 BST- 1 min read
Updated 22nd Aug 2023, 10:15 BST

Everyone is psychic to some degree, as everything is energy and working psychically uses your own and others energy fields. Over the day we will look at the feeling of our own energy and those in the group, then further exercises to help you develop your own unique psychic style. Are you a Remote Viewer? Have you heard of Psychometry?? (PLEASE BRING A PENDULUM, if you have one AND A PHOTO OF YOUR CHOICE).......

This will be an interactive and fun day with plenty of laughter and most of all NO judgement.......

The day will start at 11.00am until 4.00pm with a break for Lunch (Please bring your own lunch)Refreshments are available throughout the day

(please bring your own cup if you do not like disposal ones ;-) )The cost is £25 for the day payable in advance...... Message for Details