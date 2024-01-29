Alice in Wonderland Adult Panto at The Deco

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Adult Panto returns to The Old Savoy Home Of The Deco Theatre!

Join Adult Panto Tour for their 5th anniversary show in a Brand New adventure down the rabbit hole to Wonderland!

Starring Bailey J Mills, Sophia Stardust and Lucy Fernandes – further star casting to be announced!

Alice in Wonderland Adult Panto

Get ready to meet an abundance of wacky and wonderful characters as you’ve never seen them before in a naughty tale full of camp and filthy fun!

Featuring beautiful scenery, sparkling costumes and all the usual jokes, comedy and camp songs you’d expect... we’re all mad here after all!