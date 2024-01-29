Alice in Wonderland Adult Panto at The Deco
Fri 23 Feb 19:30Main Feature: 7:30 pm - ends at 9:50 pmBook your tickets at www.theoldsavoy.co.uk or call The Box Office 01604 491005
Adult Panto returns to The Old Savoy Home Of The Deco Theatre!
Join Adult Panto Tour for their 5th anniversary show in a Brand New adventure down the rabbit hole to Wonderland!
Starring Bailey J Mills, Sophia Stardust and Lucy Fernandes – further star casting to be announced!
Get ready to meet an abundance of wacky and wonderful characters as you’ve never seen them before in a naughty tale full of camp and filthy fun!
Featuring beautiful scenery, sparkling costumes and all the usual jokes, comedy and camp songs you’d expect... we’re all mad here after all!
Grab your tickets and don’t be late for this year's important date - or it’ll be ‘off with your head!’