Afternoon remembrance for Tree of Love

Northampton’s heartwarming Tree of Love ceremony, held annually by Cynthia Spencer Hospice Charity, will include an afternoon remembrance service for the first time in 2025, at a new location.

Every year, the charity hosts the moving Tree of Love event, in which a huge Christmas tree is adorned with lights, each one dedicated in memory of someone special who is no longer with us.

During the evening of music, togetherness and support, the tree lights are lit in a moment of reflection and celebration of life.

This year the event is being held at a new venue, Christ Church, Christchurch Rd, Northampton, NN1 5LL. There will be three services in total.

The new afternoon ceremony will be held on Monday 8th December at 4pm, with another later service following the same day at 7pm. There will be an additional 7pm service held on Tuesday 9th December also.

Any tree light dedications received before 18th November will be included in a special commemorative order of service.

Any dedications received after 18th November 2025, will still be honoured with a light on the tree but will not be included in the order of service. Instead, their names will be displayed on a dedicated board in the church.

Sarah O’Connor, Individual Giving Fundraiser Lead at Cynthia Spencer Hospice Charity, said: “Our popular Tree of Love services have become a tradition for some families, who use this opportunity to remember loved ones lost as the festive season begins – a time that can be very difficult for families in grief.

“Our light tributes aren't limited to those cared for at Cynthia Spencer Hospice, they can commemorate any cherished individual, symbolising remembrance and love, and we hope that our new afternoon service will allow more people of all ages to attend this touching remembrance event.

“We welcome you to dedicate a light on our Tree of Love in memory of your special person this Christmas and join us at one of our three ceremonies to light up a life.”

To find out more about the Tree of Love events or to make a dedication, visit https://cynthiaspencer.org.uk/tree-of-love/